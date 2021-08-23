Andressa Suita spends the day with Gusttavo Lima and jokes: ‘Private show’

Model Andressa Suita, 33, took advantage of the Sunday alongside singer Gusttavo Lima, 31, and joked by showing the artist singing her song “Ficha Limpa” and “Juras de Amor”, by Bruno & Marrone.

“Private show? We have,” amused Andressa.

The two, who are parents of four-year-old Gabriel and three-year-old Samuel, announced their separation in October 2020, and have been seen together since and running errands for each other ever since, but have not made official a return to the relationship.

In February, Andressa opened her heart with Sabrina Sato in the first episode of the show “SaladaSato”, published on the presenter’s YouTube channel, about her relationship with Gusttavo and changed the subject when asked if she had resumed the relationship.

I’m in favor of the family, I’m always in favor of the family, but they both have to be happy, right,” she said, adding that she didn’t want to label the relationship with the singer: “In God’s time.”