Anvisa Americana warns about ivermectin: ‘stop taking it, you’re not a horse’ | Health

André Biernath – @andre_biernath – From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo Anvisa americana warns about ivermectin: “stop taking it, you are not a horse”

The US federal agency responsible for the regulation of food and medicine, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), made a warning about ivermectin in a post on social networks. According to “Anvisa Americana” the drug, which has no efficacy against Covid-19, should be used in cows and horses.

“You’re not a horse. You’re not a cow. Seriously guys, stop it,” the FDA stated in the post. In addition, it published a link to an agency’s position, released in May this year, where it points out: “Why you shouldn’t use ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19”.

Look:

The medication is part of the “Covid kit”, distributed throughout the country and fiercely defended by President Jair Bolsonaro. In the United States, the drug can be purchased at livestock supply stores.

According to the FDA publication, the animal version of ivermectin is highly concentrated and “may be highly toxic in humans,” he said. The human version of the drug acts as a dewormer, used to promote the elimination of various parasites from the body.