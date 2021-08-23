Are you over 30 years old? See the best investments for you

College completed, exchange in the curriculum and moving towards a 10-year career. With some of these stages achieved, people over 30 have been the ones who most access investments on the stock exchange, where the average entry investment and age of investors have been falling, according to information from B3.

income growth phase

Marília highlights that people at this stage of life, in general, find a more mature professional situation and income that is already more important than those recorded in the first 10 years of their career. On the other hand, new obligations can change the size and type of expenses. “I Think it mainly changes the financial life if that person is starting a family,” he says.

If the aspiring investor does not yet have children or obligations to other family members, such as parents who need financial help, expenses can be contained more easily and this surplus in salary already allows for some type of investment. “Those who don’t have one yet, but intend to have children, is an excellent time to, instead of increasing the cost of living, accumulate money”, says Marília.

For her, the most suitable investments for this stage of life are bank products such as CDBs and LCIs and LCAs, “that will guarantee a fixed income”. Most of the capital must be allocated to these products, which are safer and more likely to be redeemed in the face of unexpected needs.

A smaller part of this surplus, which will depend on a person’s appetite for risk, can be directed to the stock market. It indicates equity funds, such as the ETFs, and real estate funds (REITs) as interesting options for beginners. “You delegate a part of management and you only control the level of risk you want to take. REITs and stocks can pay dividends and give you extra income,” he says.

From financial control to risky investments

Before defining how much money to set aside and where to invest, it is necessary to have strict control over expenses. And, with the increase of self-employed professionals and freelance jobs, controlling earnings can also be a challenge. But this first step is essential to choosing the ideal investments at this stage of life.

Marília emphasizes that it is common for people to reach this stage of life without having control over their personal finances, especially expenses.

“I have to know how much I earn and how much I spend. This is a task to do for yesterday. By doing this, I can, when I get some money in the account, separate and invest soon.”

Clara also warns of the need to create a solid emergency reserve to face moments of instability. At age 30 or later, it’s easier to have enough capital and maturity to choose riskier assets to put the money that went in beyond the emergency reserve.

For the teacher, it is not necessary to have a high value to try bigger gains in riskier options. “It is now possible to find assets in the market to learn about, investment funds with a minimum investment of R$ 100 and understand how it will move your money”, says Clara.

According to specialists, this phase is still one of accumulation: after the age of 30 it is possible to earn more and further increase the share for investments.