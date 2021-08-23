Assis confirms three more deaths from complications of COVID-19

The Municipal Health Department of Assis, released this Monday morning, August 23, another Coronavirus bulletin, which confirms three more deaths from complications of the disease.

The confirmed deaths are of an 88-year-old man who occurred this Monday, 23, and two deaths that were under investigation, an 84-year-old man who died on August 20th and a 67-year-old woman who died on the 16th of August. With the confirmation of these deaths, the city has reached 408 deaths from complications of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

One death is under investigation, a 44-year-old man who died on August 16th.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has registered 14,489 positive cases of COVID-19, of these 14,029 have already completed the period of isolation and are cured.

There are still 1,164 residents of Assis awaiting test results.

Currently 52 people with the disease confirmed are still in isolation.

This Thursday, 23 patients are hospitalized in Assisi hospitals receiving treatment against COVID, of these 13 live in Assisi and 9 in cities in the region.