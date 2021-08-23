At least 7 die after a hurricane in Mexico

At least seven people died after Hurricane Grace swept through Mexico, the governor of the state of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, said Saturday.

After hitting eastern Mexico with torrential rain and high winds, Grace was downgraded Saturday morning to a tropical storm, officials said, though it still unloaded massive rainfall in several states across the country.

Grace, one of the strongest storms to hit the Gulf of Mexico coast in years, touched land like a powerful Category 3 hurricane in Veracruz, causing power outages and felling trees.

After entering the country, he was relegated to category 1.

“Grace quickly weakened on land, but it still causes very heavy rains and flooding in parts of east-central Mexico,” said the NHC, the US national agency.

Half a million customers were left without electricity after Grace passed through the midwestern states of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla and San Luis Potosí, the federal electricity commission reported.

Local authorities urged the population to stay in their homes or in shelters set up in high places, as the storm approached the metropolitan area of ​​Valle de México, formed by the capital and dozens of municipalities that are home to more than 22 million inhabitants.