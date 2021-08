Average gasoline price approaches R$ 6 per liter, according to the ANP

On the rise, the price of gasoline approaches R$ 6 per liter on the national average. Posts in four states already charge more than R$ 7.| Photo: Atila Alberti/Tribuna do Paraná

The average price of gasoline at the country’s pumps rose 1.5% and reached R$5.956 per liter last week (between the 15th and 21st of August). The data are from a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

According to the survey, the highest average prices are in the states of Rio de Janeiro (BRL 6.485) and Acre (BRL 6.45) and in the Federal District (BRL 6.357). The lowest average prices are in Amapá (R$ 5,143), São Paulo (R$ 5.626) and Roraima (R$ 5.637).

Some stations, however, already charge more than R$7 per liter of fuel. The ANP found the highest prices in establishments in the states of Tocantins (R$7.36), Rio Grande do Sul (R$7.189), Acre (R$7.13) and Rio de Janeiro (R$7.059).

According to the regulatory agency, the average price of ethanol rose 2.2% in the week, reaching R$ 4.497 per liter. Ordinary diesel, in turn, was sold for an average of R$ 4.616 per liter, 0.35% more expensive than the week before. The average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder of cooking gas, meanwhile, dropped 0.1% and closed the week at R$ 93.34.