Bahia registers 366 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 366 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.03% growth rate) and 508 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Sunday (22) also records 16 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,214,690 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,184,906 are already considered recovered, 3,508 are active and 26,276 had confirmed deaths.

O epidemiological bulletin it also counts 1,483,023 discarded cases and 230,561 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 51,733 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full newsletter, Click here or access the Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 7,873,206 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose, of which 3,336,314 also received the second application, and another 253,516 vaccinated with the single-dose immunizing agent, until 4 pm this Sunday, Bahia has already vaccinated 73.29% of the Bahia population aged 18 years or older (estimated at 11,087169) with at least the first dose or with the single dose vaccine. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br/vacinacao/.