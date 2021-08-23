Band prepares bold plan to defeat SBT in 2022

Faustian received a mission from Band for 2022 with its departure for the nights of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm, receiving it from Jornal da Band and delivering it promptly to Band Notícias.

It was predicted in the first draft of next year’s grid, but everything has changed. According to information from journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7, the Band did not hammer out the permanence of Band Notícias or a union of the newscast with Jornal da Noite, but decided that after Faustão the next attraction will be the new line of shows.

With the decision, the Band will have José Luiz Datena from 4:00 pm to 7:20 pm, Jornal da Band from 7:20 pm to 8:30 pm, Faustão from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm, Show Line from 10:00 pm to 11:45 pm or 12:00 am, and a newscast in the early hours of the morning.

History repeats itself, or almost

Silvio Santos did the same with Ratinho in 2010, after a full season of Programa do Ratinho aired in the late afternoons, the boss gave the employee a difficult job.

After the audience decline of international series in the range of 21:00, SBT put Carlos Massa on time, in a kind of heats up for the show line after 22:30.

Silvio’s idea was to attract as much of the audience as possible after the end of the Globo soap opera chapter and before the beginning of SBT’s lineup of shows.

The “almost” is due to the difference of thirty minutes between the old SBT schedule and the band’s future programming, but the intention is practically the same.

The Saad family channel thought about the new grid with an eye on more billing and consolidation of its programs after 22:00.

The two incidentally, depending on the confirmation of the new grid, will be competitors. For now, the former Domingão presenter won the Jornal Nacional and the soap operas on Globo, Record and SBT as his main rivals.