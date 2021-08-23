Bebeto de Oliveira, former physical trainer at São Paulo dies – News

He died this Sunday (22), at the age of 79, Bebeto de Oliveira, former physical trainer at São Paulo Futebol Clube. The cause of death was not reported. He lived in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.

Bebeto, Carlos Roberto Valente de Oliveira, was also a professional soccer player, with passages, among others, in Ponte Preta, and Ferroviária (SP), and was the physical trainer who worked alongside the also late Cilinho in the team that won the nickname of “Menudos do Morumbi” in the 1980s.

He also worked for Flamengo in the early 1990s, alongside Vanderlei Luxemburgo, as a physical trainer for the Rio de Janeiro club and for the Olympic team that played in the Seoul Games in 1988, when the team returned with a silver medal.

