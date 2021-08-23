Bebeto de Oliveira, former physical trainer at São Paulo dies – News

He died this Sunday (22), at the age of 79,
Bebeto de Oliveira, former physical trainer at São Paulo Futebol Clube. The cause of death was not reported. He lived in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.
Bebeto, Carlos Roberto Valente de Oliveira, was also a professional soccer player, with passages, among others, in Ponte Preta, and Ferroviária (SP), and was the physical trainer who worked alongside the also late Cilinho in the team that won the nickname of “Menudos do Morumbi” in the 1980s.
He also worked for Flamengo in the early 1990s, alongside Vanderlei Luxemburgo, as a physical trainer for the Rio de Janeiro club and for the Olympic team that played in the Seoul Games in 1988, when the team returned with a silver medal.
CLICK HERE AND SEE THE BEBETO DE OLIVEIRA PAGE IN THE SECTION “WHAT DID IT END IT?” From left to right, standing: Sergio Bergantin, Mariani, Padua, Muri, Ticão, and Zé Carlos. Crouching: Luizinho Lemos, Zé Luiz, Nicanor de Carvalho, Bebeto de Oliveira, Vagner Martins and the masseuse Rolinha. Photo personal archive of Durval Padovez “Padua” Standing in the first row from the top, from left to right, the first is Cilinho, the second Oscar, the fifth is Pintado, the sixth is Dario Pereyra, the seventh Sydney and the tenth Careca. Standing in the second row, in the middle, from left to right, the fourth is José Carlos Serrão, the sixth Falcão, the eighth Abelha, the ninth Gilmar Rinaldi, the eleventh Nelsinho, the twelfth Fonseca, the fifteenth Bebeto and last Marco Aurélio Cunha. Sitting in the third row, from left to right, the first is Hélio, the second Müller, the seventh Juvenal Juvencio, the eighth Renatinho, the tenth Pita and the twelfth Silas In 1986, during training at São Paulo. From left to right: Calichio, Bebeto and Wanilton Zambroti. Photo: personal archive of Wanilton Zambroti From left to right, standing: Sidnei, Bebeto, Palante, Osvaldo Cunha and Américo. Crouching: Odair, Drô and Nunes. Photo submitted by Walter Roberto Peres Standing, from left to right: Baiano, Carlos Alberto Alimári, Zé Carlos “Cuié”, Bebeto, Muri and Fernando. Crouching, from left to right: Peixinho, Zé Luiz, Paulo Bim, Bazzani and Pio. In the photo they are standing, from left to right: the third is Baiano, the fifth is Zé Carlos “Cuié”, the sixth Muri, the seventh Getúlio and the ninth Bebeto. Crouching, from left to right: the sixth is Bazzani, the seventh is Nei and the eighth is Bonfire. See Luxa in his first spell at Fla as a coach, in 91. Next to him, we see the physical trainer Bebeto de Oliveira. Brazilian players and some Korean fans, who worked at the hotel where our Olympic team was concentrated in Seoul. Standing: coach Carlos Alberto Silva, a member of the technical committee, Romário, André Cruz, a Korean employee, Edmar, another Korean employee, João Paulo, Jorginho, Batista (ex-Galo), another Korean, Andrade, Careca (ex. -Cruzeiro, wearing a blue shirt, Korean driver, Aloísio (ex-International), Neto and Nelsinho (ex-São Paulo). Crouching: physical trainer Bebeto de Oliveira, another Korean fan, goalkeeper Zé Carlos, Geovani, Milton (ex-Coritiba), Bebeto, Taffarel, another Korean driver, Ademir and Luiz Carlos Winck Neto and Edmar in the Seoul cafeteria, where the 88th Olympics were held. Next to Edmar were right-back Jorginho, coach Carlos Alberto Silva (in the same row) and physical trainer Bebeto de Freitas (another table, on the right, backwards). Closest to Neto was goalkeeper Zé Carlos (standing) Standing: Fernando Sátiro, Fogueira, Getúlio, Mariani, Ticão, Bebeto, Fernando and Vail Mota. Crouching: Maurinho, Lance, Cabinho, Bazani and Nei. Photo submitted by Walter Roberto Peres Ponte Preta x Railway in the 70s. On the left we see Bebeto. Playing for the ball, we see Manfrini, from Ponte, and Mariani, from Ferrinha. Fogueira, Baiano, Machado, actress Jackeline Mirna and president Aldo Comito. Crouching: Waldir, Maritaca, Téia, Bazani and Nei. Jackeline Mirna was that artist from TV Tupi: “I die in Arrarraquarra”. Standing: Carlos Alberto Alimari, Baiano, Bongueira, Begluomini, Bebeto de Oliveira and Rossi. Crouching: Waldir, Leocádio, Almeida, Bazani and Nei. Standing: Carlos Alberto Alimari, Baiano, Bongueira, Begluomini, Bebeto de Oliveira and Rossi. Crouching: Waldir, Leocádio, Almeida, Bazani and Nei. Standing: Carlos Alberto Alimari, Baiano, Bongueira, Begluomini, Bebeto de Oliveira and Rossi. Crouching: Waldir, Leocádio, Almeida, Bazani and Nei. Bebeto and Pelé during a hot duel between Santos and Ferroviária, in the 60s Bebeto Oliveira and Téia, two-time champions from the interior, in 1968, playing for Ferroviária, which was placed third that year Bebeto de Oliveira e Maritaca, from Ferroviária, flanking Pelé, in 1968, when Ferroviária was two-time champion of the interior Bebeto de Oliveira, at Ferroviária, in 1968, being interviewed by reporter Ivan Roberto Meeting only with soccer aces, Careca, Bebeto de Oliveira and Marco Aurélio Cunha Meeting of friends Fabio Massaredjian, Marco Aurélio Cunha, Bebeto de Oliveira and Careca, in Campinas, in In 2017, Bebeto received an autographed Brazilian national team shirt from his friend Fabio Massaredjian Bebeto de Oliveira alongside Fabio Massaredjian, then physical trainer for the Brazilian team Bebeto in his railroad days marking the King Pelé Bebeto and Pelé, before a duel between Ferroviaria and Santos in the 60s. Photo taken from historian Vicente Henrique Baroffaldi’s Facebook Lance, still recovering from a serious accident, was very happy with the visit of his friends Bebeto de Oliveira, Nicanor de Carvalho, Maritaca and Paulo Roberto Brito at the Unimed Hospital and Maternity Hospital in São João da Boa Vista, on July 31, 2014. Photo: personal archive of Rafaela Lance, Lance’s daughter Bebeto de Oliveira and Lance in 2013, in the city of Casa Branca, in the interior of São Paulo