BMW iX3 electric SUV gets a new look and resembles combustion models

You eletric cars are increasingly common even in the visual. In early September, the Munich Motor Show, in Germany, will host the presentation of the new BMW iX3. The Bavarian brand’s electric SUV will gain an updated look on the outside and inside, very similar to the traditional x3, which uses combustion engines. However, the model will maintain the 100% electrical mechanics that debuted a year ago.

As a novelty, we highlight the headlights – illuminated by LEDs – more tapered and air intakes (the famous double kidney) with larger dimensions. On the back, the novelty is on account of the sports diffuser. Flashlights have new three-dimensional effect. The model comes from the factory with the M Sport package. In this sense, it has a more aggressive design. Wheels have 19″ and 20″ as options.

From the door in, more redesign. The center console, exclusive seats and finishes are new. There is, however, a new digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch screen and a central screen with the same measurements.

In the list of equipment, solutions such as driver assistance systems – with lane assistant, adaptive cruise control, among other items – and cloud-based navigation system, BMW Maps. It also has, in this sense, personal assistant, remote software update and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The brand has, however, the packages inspiring and impressive. In them, the model can have from adaptive suspension and panoramic roof to Harman Kardon sound system, depending on the choice.

286 hp electric motor

To move, BMW’s SUV has an electric motor that drives the rear wheels and generates 210 kW of power – equivalent to 286 hp. It is, however, 40.8 mkgf of torque – as in every electric car, available 100% of the time.

With that, it goes from inertia to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The maximum speed is 180 km/h (electronically limited). According to the german brand, the iX3’s battery has 80 kWh. The mechanics debut the fifth generation of the eDrive technology, which allows the maximum autonomy to be extended to up to 460 km (WLTP cycle). The component, finally, can be recharged from 10 to 80% in just over 30 minutes, informs the brand. At home, through the BMW Wallbox (11 kW), the iX3 can be fully charged in less than 8 hours.

Production for the local and export market – carried out by the BMW Brilliance joint venture in Shenyang, China – is for next month. In Europe, however, it will be released later this year. There, it will cost 67,300 euros (almost R$ 420,000 in direct conversion). According to BMW, the model is not expected to arrive in Brazil.

