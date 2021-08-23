Bolivia’s former president’s state is stable after trying to ‘take her own life’ in prison

The health of former Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez is stable after, according to her relatives, she tried to commit suicide in the jail where she is being held, prison authorities said on Sunday 22.

“We can categorically say that your health is stable. She is currently with her family in the penitentiary center. The family will be an important factor in restoring the prisoner’s state of mind,” said Juan Carlos Limpias, director of the Penitentiary Regime, at a press conference.

Áñez attempted suicide due to “a severe depression” arising from his long imprisonment, explained his daughter, Carolina Ribera. One of his lawyers said it was a way of sending “a message of help and relief”.

The Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, assured on Saturday that Áñez “would have tried (…) to commit suicide” and that he had “small cuts on his arm”.

The 54-year-old former interim president, held in preventive custody for five months, is accused in three separate cases of genocide, terrorism, conspiracy, resolutions contrary to the Constitution and violation of duties during her one-year presidential term (2019-2020) .

“The Penitentiary Administration agreed that a relative could spend the night following Ms. Áñez’s recovery. Last night, her son accompanied her”, details a bulletin delivered to AFP by the Ministry of Government (Interior).

