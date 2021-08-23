Bond of R$ 18 months and salary of US$ 33,000: Rueda aligns agreement for another contract

Santos once again faltered at home in the Brazilian championship and only drew against Internacional. Fernando Diniz’s team even managed to turn the game around, had other chances, but individual mistakes followed by defensive failures left the scoreboard all the same in the Brasileirão round.









off the field, wheel and Mazzuco work to reinforce the cast. There are great chances of Diego Tardelli be announced today (23) by the São Paulo club. The experienced player arrives with the approval of Diniz and is motivated to be successful with Peixão’s shirt. Another one that should be confirmed later this week is the defender Emiliano Velázquez.

According to information from the journalist Fabio Lázaro, the agreement is aligned and, by signing the contract, the athlete will earn something around R$177 thousand in salary: “Santos advanced through defender Emiliano Velazquez, free after leaving Rayo Vallecano. The agreement is aligned to an 18-month contract and monthly salary base close to 33 thousand dollars (BRL 177 thousand)”, informed.

Grêmio and Internacional also expressed interest in the athlete, but the project introduced by Alvinegro Praiano really excited the defender. Fernando Diniz also really likes the player’s style of play and made ‘force’ for Peixão to try to sign him. As is usual in this situation, Santos waits for all the documentation to arrive to announce yet another reinforcement.

An offensive midfielder is still on the São Paulo club’s wish list. Lucas Lima it came close, but the negotiations with Palmeiras were canceled due to the negative repercussion of the news among the Santos fans.