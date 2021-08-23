Brazil receives two batches of vaccine from Pfizer this Sunday – National

Pfizer delivers this Sunday (22/8) 2,152,800 doses of the vaccine (photo: Ministry of Health Disclosure) Brazil receives this Sunday (22) 2,152,800 doses of vaccine from Pfizer. The first part of the immunizers arrived early in the morning and the other arrived late. The first shipment, with 1,076,400 doses, landed at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, around 7:30 am. The second landed shortly after 4 pm.

With these two batches, Pfizer totals 47,947,770 doses delivered to the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health, since April 29th. A new delivery schedule will start next Tuesday (24th).

The contract signed with the pharmaceutical company provides for the delivery of 200 million doses to Brazil. The schedule must be met by the end of 2021.

*Matter updated at 4:08 pm to inform arrival of the plane with the second batch of vaccines.