Brazil receives two batches of vaccine from Pfizer this Sunday

Brazil received this Sunday (22) 2,152,800 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer. The first part of the immunization agents arrived in the early morning and the other in the afternoon. The plane with the first load, with 1,076,400 doses, landed at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, around 7:30 am. The second arrived shortly after 4pm.



Pfizer delivers this Sunday (22/8) 2,152,800 doses of the vaccine.

With these two batches, Pfizer totals 47,947,770 doses delivered to the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health, since April 29th. A new delivery schedule will start next Tuesday (24).

The contract signed with the pharmaceutical provides for the delivery of 200 million doses to Brazil. The schedule must be met by the end of 2021.

*Material updated at 4:08 pm to inform the arrival of the plane with the second batch of vaccines.