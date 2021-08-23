Bruna Marquezine renews tan with tiny bikini and skinny body calls attention: “Perfect”

Bruna Marquezine made a retrospective of the week and appeared in a very revealing click this Sunday (22).

The actress posed in a thin bikini and, lying down while sunbathing, left her skinny body in the spotlight. In other images, she shows a dress with a cutout in the belly and a super slit, as well as food she tasted.

“brief recap“, wrote the artist in the caption.

Followers were awestruck by the star’s physical form. “Girl what body is this? wonderful, perfect“, wrote one. Check it out:

MUY FRIENDS

Last Thursday (19), Xuxa Meneghel shared with fans a beautiful record of her daughter, Sasha Meneghel, with one of her great friends, the Bruna Marquezine.

On her Instagram, the presenter praised the beauty of the young women and praised the friendship between the two, who grew up together. “How beautiful my leonine girls who grew up and remain my girls… Beautiful”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.