BTC, ADA, AVAX, CAKE, ATOM

Bitcoin (BTC) is hitting the key level of $50,000 and most traders are still bullish, even after the digital asset rose 70% from a July 20 low of $29,278 to an intraday high of $49,757 .04 on August 21st.

The Material monitoring indicator pointed to many puts in the $50,000 price range and “positive financing almost across the board (overheated)”, which suggests a rejection at current levels and a “setback in September”.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: coin360

Nikita Ovchinnik, director of business development at 1inch Network, said several new institutional investors were exposed to cryptocurrencies over the past year and that “they didn’t come looking for short-term gains.”

Another positive sign for the cryptocurrency industry is the growing list of unicorns. Analysts expect more companies to join the list as the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain increases.

Can Bitcoin’s hesitation near the $50,000 mark shift the focus to altcoins? Let’s study the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that are likely to attract traders’ attention in the short term.

BTC/USDT

Bitcoin rebounded from the 20-day exponential moving average ($45,049) on August 19th and bulls pushed the price above rigid overhead resistance at $48,144 on August 20th. Bears are currently trying to stop the upward movement in psychological resistance at $50,000.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If bulls don’t give up too much ground and reverse the $48,144 level to support, it will indicate strength. The BTC/USDT pair could then gain momentum and begin its northward march towards $58,000.

The rising 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the positive zone suggest that the path of least resistance is up.

Alternatively, if bears pull the price below $48,144, the pair could drop to the 200-day simple moving average ($45,816). This is an important level for the bulls to defend because a break below it could embolden the bears.

Sellers will try to sink the price below the break level at $42,451.67. If they are successful, this will suggest starting a deeper correction.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that bears are aggressively defending the zone between $49,500 and $50,000. If they manage to sink the price below the 20-EMA, the pair could drop to $46,600 and then to $44,000.

If that happens, it will suggest that the bulls are losing control and the pair could stay in the range between $44,000 and $50,000 for a few days. Bears will have to pull the price below $42,451.67 to gain the advantage.

ADA/USDT

Cardano (ADA) is in a strong uptrend. Bulls pushed the price above the all-time high of $2.47 on Aug. 20, but the long wick in the day’s chandelier showed sales at higher levels. Altcoin formed a candle pattern within the day on August 21st, indicating indecision between bulls and bears.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Uncertainty was resolved to the upside today as bulls again pushed the price to an all-time high. If buyers keep the price above the breakout level at $2.47, the ADA/USDT pair could rise to $3.

However, the long fuse on today’s candlestick suggests that bears are unlikely to give up without a fight. They will try to pull the price down from $2.36 and lock up aggressive bulls. If that happens, the pair can be fixed to $2.20.

If the price rebounds from $2.20, bulls will try again to resume the uptrend. A break and close above $2.47 to $2.65 will increase prospects for continuation of the uptrend. Alternatively, a break below $2.20 could pull the price to $1.94.

ADA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the 20-EMA is rising, but the RSI is forming a negative divergence. This suggests that bullish momentum may be slowing. The first sign of weakness will be a break below the 20-EMA.

Contrary to this assumption, if bulls don’t give up a lot of ground relative to their current level, it will suggest strength. This could attract more buying and the pair could then rise to psychological resistance at $3.

AVAX/USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) rose from $18.41 on Aug. 17 to $50.27 on Aug. 21, up 173% in a short period of time. This sharp upward movement pushed the RSI above 92, indicating that the rally is overextended in the short term.

AVAX/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The long wick on the August 21 candlestick shows that bears are trying to defend psychological resistance at $50. On the downside, first support is at $40. they are registering profits aggressively as they predict the rally will continue further.

A breakout and a close above $44 may improve the outlook for a retest of the $60.30 record.

Conversely, if bears pull the price below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $38.09, the AVAX/USDT pair could correct to the 50% retracement level at $34.34. A break below this support will indicate that the bullish momentum may have weakened.

AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that bears are trying to stop the rebound from easing air resistance at $44.60 and bulls are buying on falls of $40. This suggests the pair may remain limited to a range between these two levels. in the short term.

If bulls raise the price above $44.60, the pair could rise to $50.27. A break and a close above that level will signal the resumption of the uptrend. On the other hand, a break below the 20-MME will indicate that traders are taking profits and not buying lows. This can signal the beginning of a deeper correction.

CAKE/USDT

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is currently in strong recovery. The bulls’ sustained buying pushed the price above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level to $22.74 on August 20th.

CAKE/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If bulls keep the price above $22.74, the rally of relief may reach the 50% retracement level at $26.85 and then the 61.8% retracement level at $30. 96. Bears are likely to have strong resistance in this zone.

On the way down, the critical support to watch is the 20-day EMA ($20.37). If the price rebounds from this support, it will suggest that sentiment remains positive and traders are buying lower. On the other hand, a break below the 20-day EMA could open the door for a further drop to $16.

CAKE/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the price is trading within an increasing pattern. If bears support the price below 20-EMA, the pair could fall to the support line. This level is likely to act as strong support and a strong rally will indicate traders are buying lower.

A breakout and a close above $24.65 will suggest a resumption of the rally. The next target objective on the upper side is the resistance line. The bullish momentum may increase if bulls push the price higher.

ATOM/USD

Cosmos (ATOM) had been trading in a wide range of between $8.51 and $17.56 since late May. Bulls pushed the price above the resistance range on the 18th of August, opening the way for a possible move to the $26.61 default target.

ATOM/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the long fuse in today’s candlestick and the RSI above 83 suggests that the rally is too extended in the short term. This could attract profit reserves for bulls, resulting in a small correction or consolidation in the coming days.

If bulls don’t give up too much ground and reverse the $17.56 level in support, the ATOM/USDT pair will try again to resume the uptrend. A break above $26.61 could open the door to a high of $28 and then $30.

Bears will have to pull and sustain the price below $17 to invalidate the bullish sentiment.

ATOM/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that bears are mounting strong resistance near $24. Although bulls pushed the price above that resistance, they failed to sustain the higher levels, as seen in the long wick of the candlestick.

A positive sign is that buyers are not abandoning their positions in a hurry. The pair can consolidate between $21 and $24 for some time. A breakout and a close above $24 will indicate strength and signal a resumption of bullishness.

Alternatively, a break below 20-EMA will indicate the start of a deeper correction to $17.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.