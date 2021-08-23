Caixa will distribute R$8.1 billion; see who has the right

By the end of this August, Caixa Econômica Federal will distribute the FGTS profit for workers with accounts linked to the fund. The banking institution should transfer R$8.129 billion, which corresponds to 96% of the FGTS net income in 2020. It is worth noting that the distribution percentage was defined this Tuesday, August 17th, by the FGTS Board of Trustees.

The body is made up of representatives of the government, companies and workers. Made since 2017, the distribution of FGTS profit is carried out from proportional way, in view of the balances of the workers’ accounts as of December 31 of the previous year. This means that: the larger the balances, the greater the profits that will be received.

FGTS profit: how will the distribution work?

In 2021, the FGTS profit should reach about 191.2 million accounts of workers. They, in turn, accumulated balances of R$ 436.2 billion at the end of last year. Interested parties can consult the credit amount as of August 31, 2021, specifically through the FGTS application or website.

Remembering that payments do not change the rules associated with the withdrawal. That is, the FGTS profit can only be withdrawn in specific conditions, like:

Retirement;

layoffs;

Home purchase; or

Serious illness.

Therefore, who joined the FGTS birthday withdrawal You can withdraw part of the balance (up to two months after the month of birth). But beware: workers, by doing this, lose their right to full payment of the FGTS in the event of unfair dismissal. Finally, it is worth noting that the FGTS profit has been approved each year by the fund’s Board of Trustees.

In 2017 and 2018, the distribution was 50% of the profit in previous years. In 2019, Congress approved the deposit of 100% of the amount in the law that founded the withdrawal-birthday. President Jair Bolsonaro, however, vetoed the proposal. This meant that, in 2020, the distribution of 66.2% of 2019 profits was approved. In 2021, the percentage went to 96% (R$8.129 billion of R$8.467 billion).