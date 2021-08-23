Camila Queiroz’s sister appears in a bikini with Klebber Toledo on the beach

The actor Klebber Toledo enjoyed this Sunday morning (22) to practice surfing at Praia do Grumari, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. In the company of her sister-in-law, Carol Queiroz, sister of the actress Camila Queiroz.

They sported total fitness, and the girl caught the eye when she emerged in a bikini. At the time, the two wore proper attire for the maneuvers, and left carrying their respective boards on a sunny day in the wonderful city.

At the age of 24, Carol Queiroz has been studying to become an actress since 2017, and has already played some theater plays in her hometown, Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. On social networks, she has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Camila Queiroz’s sister even performed some tests to enter the next season of Workout, which is scheduled to debut next year, authored by Priscila Steinmann and Márcia Prates, according to information gathered by TV observatory in 2020.

