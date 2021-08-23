Cardiologist Edson Fabrini dies, victim of Covid-19

Died this Sunday afternoon (22) the doctor Edson Fabrini Teixeira, precursor of cardiology in Patos de Minas. Edson is another one of Covid-19’s victims. Due to the seriousness of his clinical condition, the cardiologist was transferred to a hospital in São Paulo this Saturday.

The information of the death was confirmed by the president of the medical association of Patos de Minas, Nara Regina Nunes Vieira, early this Sunday evening. The dermatologist lamented the death of Edson, who was once president of the medical association, highlighted his importance for medicine, stated that the man was the forerunner of cardiology in the city and that his work was always guided by ethics.

Finally, Edson Fabrini worked as a cardiologist at Hospital Vera Cruz. In social networks, family and friends lamented the professional’s death. Information about the burial was not given, but it is known that the family must opt ​​for the body of Edson Fabrini to be cremated in São Paulo.