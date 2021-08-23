Carille is no longer coach of Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia

Coach Fábio Carille is free on the market. Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, announced this Sunday (22), that the coach will not continue in charge of the team, in which he has been since 2020.

It was Carille’s second spell in Saudi football: before, the coach led Al-Wehda, in 2018. In both spells, he did not win any title.

For Corinthians, however, there were four trophies in three years, including the tricampeonato Paulista, between 2017 and 2019, and the Brasileirão in 2017.

Check out Carille’s post about her departure: