Cars ??darling?? will no longer be manufactured in Brazil

In the automotive world, 2021 has been marked by a stoppage in production, due to the lack of semiconductors, the increasingly high prices of new and used cars and the farewell of several models in the Brazilian market.

With the end of production of Ford vehicles in the country, announced in January, Ka, Ka Sedan and EcoSport said goodbye as soon as they ran out of stocks. Retirements included Citroën’s C3 and Aircross; Up, from Volkswagen; Montana, from Chevrolet; and Toyota’s Etios Hatch and Sedan.

It is also worth mentioning the 1.4 TSI versions of the VW Jetta and Tiguan Allspace, which were no longer offered to avoid internal competition with the Taos medium SUV, which has just arrived at dealerships.

In the coming months, the list will grow. Check out four cars that have their days numbered in Brazil and have years of history.

Will they be missed?

Volkswagen Fox

Launched in 2003, the hatch appeared as an option to the VW Gol, with a taller body.

Designed and manufactured in Brazil, Fox was exported to Europe and will no longer be offered in our market in December, according to Calmon.

Before saying goodbye, Fox was simplified, missing a multimedia core that was standard in the two versions that still resigned – due to shortages of semiconductors, says the Volks.

The removal of equipment, which is still available on more recent VW models, is natural for a car that is nearing its end.

On the other hand, says Fernando Calmon, the “older brothers” Gol, Voyage and Saveiro survive until 2024 and their replacements are already in development.

Fiat One

Our columnist found that the current generation of Fiat Uno, launched here in May 2010, will no longer be manufactured in Betim (MG) on December 31st.

However, the compact hatch will go on sale for a period in early 2022, while supplies last.

As Fiat itself had already been in February this year, the Uno today survives on direct sales, especially to rental companies, and for some time it is almost no longer available in retail – although it still has a market in countries such as Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay.

Reflection of low sales, “cannibalized” by Fiat Mobi, Uno today has only one version, an Attractive 1.0.

His goodbye will be a kind of second farewell: the first generation of Uno, renamed Mille, stopped being manufactured at the end of 2013 and is still worshiped today.

Fiat Grand Siena

While the Fiat Argo “killed” the Palio, the arrival of Cronos, in February 2018, did not decree the end of the Grand Siena.

The Palio-derived sedan remains in line to this day, in a single version and with 1.0 and 1.4 flex engine options.

The Grand Siena was even prepared at the factory to receive the CNG kit, making it clear that its survival happened to serve fleet owners and customers who use the compact sedan to work.

Like the Uno, it will no longer be manufactured in Minas Gerais at the end of this year, to continue on sale while there is stock.

His replacement will be Cronos himself, who will gain a simpler version to continue serving the same clientele.

Fiat Doblo

Launched in Brazil 20 years ago, a Dobló multivan had its last major update at the end of 2009, when it completed the look it maintains to this day.

Even with the advance of SUVs in consumer preference, and despite having left the line in Europe many years ago, the model resists as the only one of its category in Brazil.

Today it is available in two versions, both priced at over R$100,000 and equipped with the 139hp 1.8 flex engine, which is also a veteran and is approaching goodbye: Essence, with seven seats, for R$115,990; and Cargo, van, for R$ 107,990.

According to Calmon, with two decades of services rendered and already with little representation in the market, Doblò ends its trajectory at the beginning of 2022, ending next December.

With information from the UOL Portal.