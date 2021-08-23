Cash starts depositing in workers’ accounts; see how to consult

The distribution of FGTS profit has already started to be made by Caixa Econômica Federal. By the end of August, the banking institution must deposit the amounts for workers who are entitled. That is, those with a positive balance in the FGTS accounts (active and inactive) on December 31 of last year. The amount to be deposited was defined by the FGTS Board of Trustees.

In all, will be distributed approximately R$8.1 billion for the workers’ accounts. Each of them should receive an additional approximately 1.86% over the amount they had in the FGTS on December 31, 2020. It is worth remembering, on the other hand, that profit deposits follow the same rules related to withdrawals. Money can be withdrawn under specific conditions.

And what are the contexts? Retirement, layoffs, home ownership and/or serious illness. Whoever joined the FGTS birthday withdrawal, in turn, can withdraw the balance within 60 days after the month of birth. However, by doing this, the workers lose the right to receive full payment from the fund in unfair dismissals.

For consult the profit amount which has been deposited, interested parties can access the official FGTS application (Android and iOS). Just enter the platform, enter CPF with password, click on “My FGTS”, tap on “View Statement” and consult the amount transferred by Caixa. Those who have already received part of the FGTS profit, in this way, will find the description “AC CRED DIST RESULT BASE YEAR 12/2020”.

In general terms, the distribution will be 1.83% on the existing balance on December 31, 2020 (active and/or inactive accounts). Check out some simulations of values: