Cassio voted best in Corinthians’ winning match against Ahtletico-PR; half the worst

Corinthians won the second straight match in the Brazilian Championship by defeating Athletico-PR by 1-0 this Sunday. The winning goal was scored by Roni, but Fiel highlighted other players in the frame Fan Notes, of My Timon.
The best player on the field for the fans who voted was goalkeeper Cássio, who averaged 8.4. According to the SofaScore, the athlete is the archer with the most defenses in the championship. There were 15 goals conceded in 17 games, but 60 saves made, with 80% of the balls saved.
the defender João Victor, which has already been one of the main highlights of Corinthians on the field, took second place, with average 8.2. the side Fabio Santos close the podium with average 8. The player was responsible for the cross as Roni scored the winning goal.
The negative highlight was due to Vital Matthew. The midfielder took the field 30 minutes into the second half, replacing striker Gustavo Mosquito, but he didn’t like Fiel, getting average 5.2.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans
|Holders
|Cassius
match star
Average rating: 8.4
Ratings received: 2012
|Fagner
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1,949
|João Victor
Average rating: 8.2
Ratings received: 1,961
|Gil
Average rating: 7.4
Ratings received: 1,922
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 8.0
Ratings received: 1,944
|Gabriel
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,897
|roni
Average rating: 8.1
Ratings received: 1,962
|Giuliano
Average rating: 7.9
Ratings received: 1,933
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 6.8
Ratings received: 1,891
|Adson
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,904
|jo
Average rating: 5.6
Ratings received: 1,947
|Reservations
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,877
|Renato Augusto
Average rating: 6.9
Ratings received: 1,884
|Vital Matthew
Average rating: 5.2
Ratings received: 1,855
|luan
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,897
|Xavier
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 1,855
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1889
|Referee
|Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1611
|Total votes: 34,190
