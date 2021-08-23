Cassio voted best in Corinthians’ winning match against Ahtletico-PR; half the worst

Corinthians won the second straight match in the Brazilian Championship by defeating Athletico-PR by 1-0 this Sunday. The winning goal was scored by Roni, but Fiel highlighted other players in the frame Fan Notes, of My Timon.

The best player on the field for the fans who voted was goalkeeper Cássio, who averaged 8.4. According to the SofaScore, the athlete is the archer with the most defenses in the championship. There were 15 goals conceded in 17 games, but 60 saves made, with 80% of the balls saved.

the defender João Victor, which has already been one of the main highlights of Corinthians on the field, took second place, with average 8.2. the side Fabio Santos close the podium with average 8. The player was responsible for the cross as Roni scored the winning goal.

The negative highlight was due to Vital Matthew. The midfielder took the field 30 minutes into the second half, replacing striker Gustavo Mosquito, but he didn’t like Fiel, getting average 5.2.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans

Holders Cassius

match star

Average rating: 8.4

Ratings received: 2012 Fagner

Average rating: 6.6

Ratings received: 1,949 João Victor

Average rating: 8.2

Ratings received: 1,961 Gil

Average rating: 7.4

Ratings received: 1,922 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 8.0

Ratings received: 1,944 Gabriel

Average rating: 6.4

Ratings received: 1,897 roni

Average rating: 8.1

Ratings received: 1,962 Giuliano

Average rating: 7.9

Ratings received: 1,933 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 6.8

Ratings received: 1,891 Adson

Average rating: 7.5

Ratings received: 1,904 jo

Average rating: 5.6

Ratings received: 1,947 Reservations Du Queiroz

Average rating: 6.4

Ratings received: 1,877 Renato Augusto

Average rating: 6.9

Ratings received: 1,884 Vital Matthew

Average rating: 5.2

Ratings received: 1,855 luan

Average rating: 6.4

Ratings received: 1,897 Xavier

Average rating: 6.2

Ratings received: 1,855 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 6.6

Ratings received: 1889 Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Average rating: 6.4

Ratings received: 1611 Total votes: 34,190

See more at: Cssio, Joo Victor, Fbio Santos, Mateus Vital, Campeonato Brasileiro and Fans’ notes.