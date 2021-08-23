Cassio voted best in Corinthians’ winning match against Ahtletico-PR; half the worst

Corinthians won the second straight match in the Brazilian Championship by defeating Athletico-PR by 1-0 this Sunday. The winning goal was scored by Roni, but Fiel highlighted other players in the frame Fan Notes, of My Timon.

The best player on the field for the fans who voted was goalkeeper Cássio, who averaged 8.4. According to the SofaScore, the athlete is the archer with the most defenses in the championship. There were 15 goals conceded in 17 games, but 60 saves made, with 80% of the balls saved.

the defender João Victor, which has already been one of the main highlights of Corinthians on the field, took second place, with average 8.2. the side Fabio Santos close the podium with average 8. The player was responsible for the cross as Roni scored the winning goal.

The negative highlight was due to Vital Matthew. The midfielder took the field 30 minutes into the second half, replacing striker Gustavo Mosquito, but he didn’t like Fiel, getting average 5.2.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans

Holders
ÇCassius
match star
Average rating: 8.4
Ratings received: 2012
Fagner conserves LemosFagner
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1,949
joJoão Victor
Average rating: 8.2
Ratings received: 1,961
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 7.4
Ratings received: 1,922
FFabio Santos
Average rating: 8.0
Ratings received: 1,944
Gabriel GirottoGabriel
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,897
Roni Medeiros de Mouraroni
Average rating: 8.1
Ratings received: 1,962
Giuliano Victor de PaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 7.9
Ratings received: 1,933
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 6.8
Ratings received: 1,891
Adson Ferreira SoaresAdson
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,904
jojo
Average rating: 5.6
Ratings received: 1,947
Reservations
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,877
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
Average rating: 6.9
Ratings received: 1,884
Mateus da Silva Vital AssumpVital Matthew
Average rating: 5.2
Ratings received: 1,855
Luan Guilherme de Jesus Vieiraluan
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1,897
joXavier
Average rating: 6.2
Ratings received: 1,855
Technician
Sylvio Mendes Campos JSylvinho
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1889
Referee
Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1611
Total votes: 34,190

