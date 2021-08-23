CBA is cheap and stock has potential to rise 70% – Money Times

THE CBA (Brazilian Aluminum Company) (CBAV3) barely debuted in handbag and already draws the attention of analysts. No fewer than four brokers started to cover the company’s shares, all with a purchase recommendation: XP, Bank of America, BTG and Bradesco BBI.

Overall, analysts point out that the company controlled by Votorantim has cheap shares According to BBI calculations, the paper trades with an EV/Ebitda (the firm’s value over Ebitda, which measures the operating result) of 2.6 times, a 40% discount compared to its global competitors.

In the broker’s view, CBA combines low-cost renewable energy, market share leadership in Brazil and is very well positioned for global decarbonization trends.

“CBA is a producer of aluminum fully integrated and low cost, with annual shipments of approximately 400kt (kiloton) currently. We see inventory as a unique vehicle to gain exposure to the ongoing structural change in the aluminum market brought about by carbonization trends around the world: demand for aluminum is increasing while supply is becoming increasingly constrained,” say the analysts Thiago Lofiego and Isabella Vasconcelos.

Another point that draws attention to the company is the price of aluminum, which rises 30% in the year (US$ 2,569 per ton) with the global demand for metals intensified, especially in China.

“We expect aluminum consumption to remain high, at least in the short term, as countries gradually reopen their economies. We see the structural shift to greener alternatives as the main driver for the advancement of the industry, as the metal stands out as one of the most ecological on the planet and the most recycled material among industrial metals, on a percentage basis”, points out XP Investments.

The company also has a robust plan to expand its operations. Among the highlights is the Rondon Project, a greenfield that will mine high-quality bauxite at competitive costs, with an annual capacity of 4.5 million tons per year (mtpa).

“The project can be an alternative for the main importers that depend on exclusive supply. The project to increase aluminum production (+80ktpa) is another highlight”, argues XP.

If all this were not enough, Bank of America adds that CBA is an ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) case: its energy matrix is ​​100% renewable and cheap.

“Aluminium is one of the key metals for a greener world, given its virtually infinite recyclability (replacement of plastic) and its light and electricity applications. The CBA’s energy position also gives aluminum one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world, offering “green aluminum”, long-term upside potential related to the ESG thesis,” he notes.

According to BTG, CBA is one of the most interesting companies under its cover, with an industry shifting from oversupply and low returns to a “structurally healthier” format.

Risks to be taken into account

Also according to the bank, investors need to keep an eye on some risks, such as the appreciation of the real, aluminum prices and potential energy rationing.

In addition, Bank of America recalls that CBA is the first aluminum name listed in Brazil. “Therefore, the learning curve for investors can weigh on stocks in the short term,” he adds.

BBI also claims that around 50% of aluminum demand comes from China, which is a considerable risk as the Asian powerhouse shows signs of losing economic strength.

Second quarter results show potential

CBA, which is controlled by Votorantim, released its first balance sheet after carrying out its IPO (Public Offering of Shares, in Portuguese) with impressive numbers.

The company’s net profit soared 1223%, totaling R$ 397 million, compared to R$ 30 million last year.

“The second quarter of 2021 was marked by continued growth in global demand for aluminum, reflecting the economic recovery in the main consumer regions,” he said.

Net revenue, on the other hand, was R$1.9 billion, an increase of 74%.

See below for recommendations

Broker Recommendation Target Price Potential Bank of America Purchase BRL 16 45% Bradesco BBI Purchase BRL 19 73% XP Purchase BRL 19 73% BTG Purchase BRL 19 73%