CBLOL 2021: “Couldn’t ask for a more incredible Final”, celebrates Grevthar

RED Canids Kalunga dispatched Vorax this Sunday (22) and is in the Grand Final of the 2nd split of CBLOL 2021, where he faces Rensga for the title of Brazilian champion and representative at the LoL World Championship, in China.

Matilha’s mid laner, Grevthar, participated in the press conference and celebrated a lot, not only the victory, but the fact of facing an old teammate. He and Trigo were together in the first teams of RED Academy, when they were still disputing Tier 3 in the Brazilian scenario.

I couldn’t ask for a more amazing Final. Trigo and I started to win together, because we played together at RED Academy, it was still Tier 3, or ‘Circuitinho’, we won together, me, him and Aegis. It’s funny that we won together there and now there are three members of those players here now and I’m really looking forward to playing against him.

Continue after advertising

From spectator to CBLOL finalist: Grevthar tells his story

The young player, who rose from the Academy team to the main in the week of the Quarter Finals, told a curious story in conversation with journalists. According to the player, his decision to drop the Engineering Faculty and become a League of Legends player was taken while watching, in person, the other final that RED Canids played in its history, in 2017.

When RED won in 2017, I was there watching, I was a mere spectator. Seeing that scene, seeing the guys playing the game I love… I was still studying Engineering, but I was losing my luster around the area and winning because I was a professional player, and when I saw them playing in front of me, I decided that was what I wanted to do. for my life, i need to do this.

“Now being here, in the same RED, but being a player… There’s nothing better”, adds Grevthar.

RED Canids Kalunga had to go through great teams to reach the Final. In addition to the favorite, Vorax, the Matilha also had to beat Flamengo on Wednesdays. Despite this, Grevthar doesn’t like to think he’s the favorite. As he says: “I prefer to be an underdog, because all the favorites have fallen.”

Grevthar’s quick adaptation was key

The player made it to the first team in a hurry, having only trained a week before the quarterfinals. He made his debut and was fundamental to the victory over the rubro-negro team. Even with little time on the team, Grevthar believes he had no problems adapting as he already knew the organization and the players in the main squad well.

“Besides, I see myself as a player who doesn’t have a single style of play. Whatever the team needs, I’m ready to do it. Here, I felt that they had a lack of communication and organization, and I arrived to solve this, but if they need me to call the responsibility, whether from Irelia or anything, I’ll be ready too”, he concludes.

The CBLOL 2021 Grand Final will be on September 4, in two weeks’ time. This Saturday (21), Rensga guaranteed its decision after beating paiN by 3×2 and will now dispute the title against RED Canids.

It is worth remembering that the Matilha will compete in its second CBLOL final in history, being the first and only, in 2017, which Grevthar referred to.

You can check out the complete coverage of CBLOL here at Mais Esports.

See also: Fnatic eliminates G2 and secures last European spot in Worlds 2021