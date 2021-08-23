Ceará receives another 194,510 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 this Sunday (22), announces Camilo – Metro

O Ceará receive new batches of Covid-19 vaccines this Sunday (22), containing 194,510 doses. Already this Monday (23), arrive in the state more 152,420 units of the immunizing agent. The announcement was made by Governor Camilo Santana (PT) through social networks.

This Sunday’s shipments contain 97,400 doses of CoronaVac, which arrived in the morning, and 97,110 from to do, expected for 9:55 pm, according to the Ministry of Health. The batches will be used for the first (D1) and second dose (D2).

The batch scheduled to arrive at 11:25 am this Monday is from AstraZeneca, which should be used for D2. “Only with mass vaccination will we be able to overcome this pandemic once and for all”, highlighted Camilo Santana.

On Friday (20), Ceará received 125.1 thousand doses from Pfizer and another 193.1 thousand doses of the vaccine CoronaVac. They will be used to application doses 1 and 2 in all municipalities in Ceará.

Vaccination in Fortaleza

This Monday (23), the immunization campaign will serve the public referring to second dose (D2).

See this Monday’s schedule list (23)

The last Saturday (21) of the recap of vaccination against Covid-19 in Fortaleza. D1 was applied to people aged 37, 38 and 39 years old who missed the initially scheduled day.

WHAT TO DO WHO MISSED THE FIRST DOSE

PEOPLE WHO WERE WITH COVID-19 OR SICK

People who have been infected with the new coronavirus must wait 30 days after the first symptom day to get the vaccine against the disease.

Or those who could not attend because they had symptoms of Covid-19 in the period, but later tested negative for the disease. In this case, the quarantine is 15 days.

In both cases, after this quarantine period, it is possible to go to any immunization center to be vaccinated.

For this, it is mandatory to bring proof of the appointment and the test that proves contamination or the flu.

The SMS emphasizes that the counting of this quarantine starts from the first day of the symptom – and not from the date of the exam.

WHO HAS ANOTHER VACCINE HAVE TO WAIT

People who have had other vaccines, such as the flu, should wait 14 days before taking the Covid-19 immunizer. Once this quarantine has been completed, all that is required is to go to a vaccination point, taking the proof of the vaccine taken and the schedule.

PEOPLE WHO TRAVELED FOR WORK

People who have to make corporate travel on the scheduled date of application of the first dose can also attend the places without appointment. It is also necessary to take the company declaration to prove the trip for work.

WHO MISSED THE DATE FOR OTHER REASONS

People in any situation other than those mentioned above must wait for the recap. SMS informs that it has done actions for the defaulters, but it depends on remaining doses for this to occur. Therefore, it is essential that people follow the date and show up on the scheduled day and place.

PEOPLE FROM 40 YEARS OLD

SMS released vaccination against Covid-19 without the need for prior scheduling for people over 40 who have not yet received the first dose.

To receive the first dose, it is necessary to register with the Digital Health website (see step by step below).

After confirming the registration by e-mail, the person can look for one of the vaccination sites to be immunized.

STEP BY STEP FOR REGISTRATION IN DIGITAL HEALTH

Access the Digital Health website Select the option “I still don’t have a record” Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data At this stage of registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, has any comorbidity and profession. The City Hall schedules following the sequence defined in the Bipartite Inter-Management Commission N°40 (CIB/CE), and according to the priorities defined by the Ministry of Health (MS) for this stage of vaccination. Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration Complete the registration and wait for your appointment. In Fortaleza, it is possible to follow the list of scheduled appointments on the website. Names are released daily. Beneficiaries also receive guidance on the date, time and place, via email and WhatsApp, close to the day of service.

REGISTRATION CONFIRMATION E-MAIL DID NOT ARRIVE

In this case, check all the inboxes of your email as “spam” and “trash”. If you can’t find the message, Sesa provides the toll-free phone 0800 275 1475 for questions about the State Registry of Vaccination.

On the website of Sesa and the Government of Ceará, the virtual assistant is also available. “Coronavirus Duty”.

If the question is related to immunization in Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has the number 156.

HOW TO ACCESS THE VACCINATION REGISTER?

Those who want to access your registration must enter the Digital Health platform and click on “I already have a record”. Access is made with the CPF and the password created at registration.

CHANGES IN REGISTRATION

For those who are going to be vaccinated, it is allowed to change only the phone number provided upon completion of registration.

As for municipal administrations, it is possible to create and change a profile for vaccinators and the release of scheduled ones due to comorbidity.