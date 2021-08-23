Cenapop · John Travolta gets emotional when he talks about a conversation he had with his youngest after the death of Kelly Preston

John Travolta he was moved by remembering the conversation he had with his youngest son, Benjamin, shortly after the death of his wife, also an actress Kelly Preston, in July of last year. She didn’t resist breast cancer.

The subject came up during the 67-year-old actor’s participation in the program Hart to Heart, led by the comedian Kevin Hart. According to him, Benjamin — who is 10 years old — was afraid that his father would also die after his mother’s departure.

“He once told me, ‘Because my mother died, I’m afraid you’ll die too.’ I said, ‘It’s a very different thing. But you always love the truth and I’ll tell you the truth,” Travolta began, already quite moved.

Nobody knows when they’re leaving or staying. His brother (Jeff) died at age 16, very young. His mother died at 57, very young. I could die tomorrow. You too. Anyone can.

Jeff was the eldest son of Travolta and Preston. He died in 2009 after suffering a seizure, falling and hitting his head.

The actor insisted on teaching Benjamin how to face life in the face of the inevitability of death. “Let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t exactly know. You just do your best to try to live as long as you can.”

Also during the interview with Hart, Travolta said that all his attention is focused on helping his two children — in addition to Benjamin, he is also the father of Ella Bleu, who recently debuted as an actress. “I look forward to forwarding the gifts I received throughout my life to my children,” he said.