Childhood obesity already affects millions of children in Brazil. Know how to fight

In Brazil, a total of 6 million children are overweight. The data, collected by the Ministry of Health through child care at Basic Health Units (UBS), caught the attention of the folder, which launched the National Campaign for the Prevention of Childhood Obesity.

The numbers also show that 15% of children up to 5 years of age are overweight. In the 5 to 9 age group and among teenagers, the percentage is even higher: 31%.

Maria Alvim, researcher at the Center for Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health at the University of São Paulo (Nupens/USP), points out that obesity is already global public health problem. For children, the consequences are even greater. “It increases the risk of chronic diseases early, such as diabetes, sleep disorders, hypertension and even some types of cancer”, he explains.

“These are diseases that we only discussed with adults. We have seen, however, that this happens with children and can also result in early illness and even early mortality, due to excesses, and in a reduction in quality of life”, evaluates the specialist.

The Ministry of Health signed two ordinances that allocate R$ 90 million for actions to combat the problem. The first of them institutes the National Strategy for the Prevention and Care of Childhood Obesity (Projeta), to develop initiatives in the states, municipalities and the DF.

The second releases three installments of R$ 31.9 million, over three years, for cities with up to 30,000 inhabitants that have registered overweight in more than 15% of children under 10 years of age. “Municipalities that meet the criteria stipulated by the text can join the financial incentive as of Tuesday (8/17)”, informed the ministry.

The influence of the pandemic

For the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the fact that children are out of school and in social isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic may have contributed to their weight gain.

“At children reduced active commuting, physical exercises, interaction with other children and screen time increased a lot,” said Queiroga. “Parents should encourage this expenditure of energy and, if you are away from home, be aware of using a mask and alcohol”, says Maria Alvin, reinforcing the minister’s speech.

According to a study released by SuperAwesome, an American technology company in digital media, children between 6 and 12 years old spent about 50% of their quarantine time in front of the screens, that is, half the day. The researchers claim that the time spent with cell phones, tablets, computers and good old-fashioned TV has increased between two and three times compared to usual consumption.

Social class

According to the fiscal council of the Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, obesity is also related to social class. Although the number has grown in all salary ranges, the lowest had more alarming rates. Classes C, D and E each had a growth of 5 percentage points in the level of obesity. In terms of quantity, class C represents the largest portion of the obese population, with 23%. In class A, the increase was lower, 2 percentage points, and reached 16% of the total.

“The classes lower socioeconomic groups are more susceptible to food advertisements. People are less aware of the damage,” says Maria Alvim. According to her, the issue of practicality is also widely sold by marketing and “people with a lot of commuting time to get to work, for example, opt for ease”.

Bullying as a factor

Psychopedagogist Wania Emerich Burmester states that for a child to learn in a healthy and active way, it is necessary for him to be well, emotionally and physically healthy. “Obesity affects a child’s self-esteem and it certainly affects learning. After all, the student is more inhibited, asks less, since he wants to expose himself less.”

In addition, the expert says that the situation ends up turning into a “snowball”. “She has a loss in all areas, and as this becomes more intense, it becomes more difficult to deal with, the anxiety increases and she cannot control herself”, he adds.

Wania Emerich also says that it is important that this work is done on a constant basis and that there should be a school plan to prevent bullying. “Having rounds of conversations, a well-established dialogue within schools, so that students can talk about their anxieties, issues and anxieties. This ends up showing that everyone has their weaknesses and problems.”