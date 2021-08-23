City registers 11 cases of covid in the Sunday bulletin – Barbacena Online

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department, this Sunday (22/08) did not indicate deaths in Barbacena, but 11 cases of patients contaminated by covid-19.

Check out the other numbers released this Sunday (22/08):

Total deaths: 293

Total confirmed cases: 8,936

Total recovered patients: 8,595

Patients in home isolation: 138

BEDS (updated on 22/08, at 4:39 pm)

Available clinical beds: 14

Available ICU-Covid beds: 15

VACCINOMETER (updated on 08/20, at 4:53 pm)

Vaccinated Barbacenenses (1st dose): 89,198

Vaccinated Barbacenenses (single dose): 2,930

Vaccinated Barbacenenses (2nd dose): 39,728

PATIENTS FROM OTHER MUNICIPALITIES SERVED IN THE BARBACENA HEALTH NETWORK

Confirmed cases: 744

Hospitalized: 12

Deaths: 224