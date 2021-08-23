City registers 11 cases of covid in the Sunday bulletin – Barbacena Online

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department, this Sunday (22/08) did not indicate deaths in Barbacena, but 11 cases of patients contaminated by covid-19.
Check out the other numbers released this Sunday (22/08):
Total deaths: 293
Total confirmed cases: 8,936
Total recovered patients: 8,595
Patients in home isolation: 138
BEDS (updated on 22/08, at 4:39 pm)
Available clinical beds: 14
Available ICU-Covid beds: 15
VACCINOMETER (updated on 08/20, at 4:53 pm)
Vaccinated Barbacenenses (1st dose): 89,198
Vaccinated Barbacenenses (single dose): 2,930
Vaccinated Barbacenenses (2nd dose): 39,728
PATIENTS FROM OTHER MUNICIPALITIES SERVED IN THE BARBACENA HEALTH NETWORK
Confirmed cases: 744
Hospitalized: 12
Deaths: 224