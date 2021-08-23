Civil Rights Activist Pastor Jesse Jackson Hospitalized with Covid-19 in US | World

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement on Facebook.

“Doctors are monitoring the condition of both,” the brief statement added.

Jackson was vaccinated against Covid-19 in January of this year, at which time he issued a statement urging the black population to do the same.

No vaccine offers 100% protection against disease, but all reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death, especially after the second dose.

It’s important to remember that vaccines work, but they’re not foolproof. Still, although the likelihood of infection after the vaccine is small, the more the disease is circulating, the greater the risk that the immunizer will fail. Hence the need to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible.

Pastor Jackson has been one of the leaders of the American civil rights movement since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King and helped raise funds for the cause.

He was the most prominent African American to run for president of the United States, with two failed attempts at Democratic Party designation in the 1980s, until Barack Obama took office in 2009.