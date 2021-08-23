Claudia Leitte throws her baby’s dream birthday party

Singer Claudia Leitte is celebrating the two years of her youngest daughter Bela’s life

The singer Claudia Leitte and her husband, businessman Márcio Pedreira, are celebrating a very special date! It so happens that the youngest daughter of the couple, little Bela, is completing two years of life.

To celebrate, the couple held a dream party for the baby. The celebration, of course, was also attended by the couple’s other two children, boys Davi, 12, and Rafael, nine.

Claudia Leitte she threw a Moana themed birthday party for little Bela and the decor was lovely. Apparently, the celebration took place at the singer’s mansion and was just for her family.

When showing her baby’s birthday party, Claudinha declared herself to little Bela, saying: “We sang happy birthday to the most beautiful Moana in the world, who turned 2 years old on Friday, Bela. May the Lord bless my little girl more and more, in the name of Jesus!”.

Several famous people praised and congratulated little Bela. “Most beautiful thing! God bless”, commented the actress Camilla Camargo. And the stylist Lethicia Bronstein also commented: “Many blessings for this princess!”. The famous dermatologist, Karla Assed, also said: “My God! The princess turned another year! Master! Lots of blesses”. Singer Simone from the Fat Family group also said: “What a beautiful pincesinha…hahaha”.

Many internet users also congratulated the youngest daughter of Claudia Leitte for your birthday. “Congratulations, the most beautiful angel in the world! Father in Heaven bless you immensely! Best wishes”, commented one Internet user.

And another internet user said: “My pretty little tooth, lit little thing! May God bless you immensely. Lots of health and love, little one!”. Another netizen also commented: “Claudia, you had to get away from the stage, but at the same time it brought you magical time with your family. And it makes me happy to see her being happy with her family. Enjoying countless moments. We love you”.

Tell us what you think!