Cleo has a wedding party at Gloria Pires’ house in Rio | Fabia Oliveira

Reproduction/Instagram Cleo has a wedding party at her mother’s house in Rio

After a civil union with Leandro D’Lucca, in Minas Gerais, with very few witnesses and no party at the beginning of July, Cleo decided to have an intimate party at her mother Glória Pires’ house, in Barra da Tijuca this Saturday night ( 21).

One of the guests at the dinner with cake, sweets and even a bouquet, which the bride threw to the guests, recorded some details of the meeting. Orlando Morais, Cleo’s stepfather, played ‘Eu Sei Que Vou te Amar’, by Vinicius de Moraes and Tom Jobim, on the piano.