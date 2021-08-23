Cleo’s husband congratulates Gloria Pires for award: ‘Congratulations grandma’

Glory Saucer used their social networks to celebrate winning the award for best actress at the Gramado Festival. However, what caught our attention was the comment by Leandro D’Lucca, husband of Cleo saucer.

“Congratulations grandma”, posted the businessman. The comment in Gloria’s post, which brought the family together over the weekend for a party celebrating the wedding of Cleo and Leandro, ended up leaving the actress’s followers irritated. “Grandma???” asked one. “Leandro, is Cleo pregnant?” asked another.

In an attempt to decipher the post, followers warned that the actress has several children. “Gloria doesn’t just have Cleo as a daughter,” wrote a third. “I only said it because it was Cleo’s husband who called her grandma,” replied a follower.

Mother of Cleo, Antonia, Ana and Bento, Gloria has already expressed her desire to be a grandmother, but stated that she would not talk about the matter anymore to avoid it sounding like pressure.