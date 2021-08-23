Comedian Bator calls for closing of Congress and STF – Politica

After the singer Srgio Reis threatened democracy, Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, the comedian known for playing Bator, from ‘A Praa Nossa’, asked for the closure of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In a video circulating on social networks, Bator makes harsh criticisms of the Legislative and Judiciary powers. “If we changed the presidency because we saw that there were many bandits and needed a military man. But, after all that, we are aware that the military was not only lacking in the chair of president. It lacks in the STF, it lacks in the House of Representatives Deputies and the Senate,” he said.

He also stated that the STF is ‘just letting loose bandits’ and that the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM), and of the Chamber, Artur Lira (PP), should ‘be in jail’, for an alleged involvement with Operation Lava -Jet.

(photo: Reproduction)

When quoting the ministers of the Supreme Court, Bator seems to remember only Gilmar Mendes during the recording. “Gilmar Mendes… I don’t want to say names, because your names don’t deserve to come out of my mouth,” he said.

Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira won two elections for alderman of Mau (SP), in 2008 and 2012. He did not finish his second term after being impeached by the Electoral Justice, which pointed to party infidelity.