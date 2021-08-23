comedian Batoré wants Bolsonaro to close STF, Chamber and Senate

The comedian’s video was released on the Pocket Narist networks as a call for the September 7 anti-democratic acts

Through a video posted on social networks, comedian Batoré stated that he wants Bolsonaro to close the STF, Chamber and Senate.

The statement was made after weeks of discussions between the three powers of the country. The comedian’s video was released in the pocket-sized networks as a summons for the undemocratic acts of September 7th.

“We are aware that the military is lacking in the STF, in the Chamber and in the Senate. The desire of all Brazilians is that the president closes the doors of the 3 houses because it has not brought any benefit to our country,” said Batoré

“You should be embarrassed in your face […] already stole so much shit… […] Gilmar Mendes … I don’t want to say names because it’s disgusting”, continued the comedian.