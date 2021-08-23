Corinthians consults and monitors Willian’s situation at Arsenal

Corinthians is closely following the situation of midfielder Willian, who is down at Arsenal. O Parque São Jorge club has already made an appointment with the English club about the possibility of having the athlete, but treats the deal with caution so that the fans don’t expect too much. Timão’s interest was initially disclosed by presenter Neto and confirmed by the report.

O My Timon found out the existence of consultation between the clubs, but Corinthians know that the preference of the athlete and his family is to stay in Europe, since the player has been on the continent since 2007, when he was traded by Timão.

The relationship between the player and Corinthians is old, since the youth categories, and has a brief experience in the professional team as the greatest exponent. His father, in fact, is a former partner of Timão and went through controversy in the last election. Skilled, Willian moved up to the top team in 2006 and became a regular in the team at the end of that season, along with right-back Fagner.

Sold to Shakhtar Donetsk in the middle of the 2007 Brazilian, he played in Ukraine, Russia and England, spending nearly a decade at Chelsea before joining Arsenal last season. At the time, he practically ruled out a return to Corinthians.

The panorama has changed because Willian is not in the plans of coach Mikel Arteta and has not been related to Arsenal’s two matches in the Premier League so far. He even posted a photo on your Instagram watching the game between Corinthians and Athletico on Sunday.

Willian followed Corinthians’ victory over Athletico this Sunday 👀 #MyTim pic.twitter.com/PyuNJsu0LS — Vitor Chicarolli (@VitorChicarolli) August 22, 2021

In addition to Willian’s and family’s desire to remain in Europe, the player’s high salary, at around R$ 3 million a month, and his long relationship with Arsenal, valid until mid-2023, weighs against the deal.

