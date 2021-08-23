Corinthians is scheduled to face Athletico-PR at the Arena da Baixada, at 4 pm, a match valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Renato Augusto, who scored a great goal in his debut for Corinthians, against Ceará last round, starts on the bench again.

After a good performance by the team in the victory against the club from Ceará, Sylvinho selected the team to go to the field with the same starting team that started the last round. Timão begins with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni, Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Jô.

Growing in the championship, the team from São Paulo seeks victory aiming at the top of the table. Corinthians is currently in 11th place.

On the home team’s side, Athletico-PR can’t count on defensive midfielder Richard, who belongs to Corinthians and is loaned to Hurricane. Erick was chosen by Antônio Oliveira to replace him.

Athletico goes to the field with: Santos, Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Abner; Christian, Erick, David Terans, Nikão, Carlos Eduardo; Bissoli.

Hurricane is the seventh in Brasileirão. After a good start, the team lost the last three matches and is looking for rehabilitation to keep thinking about the top positions in the championship.