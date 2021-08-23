Corinthians made a proposal by Willian, from Arsenal, reveals journalist

Corinthians made an official proposal to Arsenal to try to hire striker Willian, who is looking to leave the English club as soon as possible. The information is from Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in transfers at ‘Sky Sports’.

According to the reporter, Willian gives priority to offers from European clubs, but Corinthians came forward with a proposal to try to repatriate the player, which was revealed precisely by Timão.

Starting next season, you can watch ALL Champions games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

There is still no detailed information on the attacker’s position in relation to the offer received, but Romano indicates that Willian is “considering” the offer.

Willian has been at Arsenal since last season, but has not been able to repeat the great performance he had at his previous clubs. In the current season, he hasn’t acted yet. In 2020/21, the forward played 37 games, 21 as a starter, and scored a goal, in addition to giving seven assists.