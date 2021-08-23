Corinthians re-presents at CT Joaquim Grava and begins preparation to face Grmio

Corinthians played again this Monday at CT Joaquim Grava after the victory against Athletico-PR, last Sunday, by 1-0. The team began the preparation to face Grêmio, next Saturday, at 9 pm.

As usual, players who played for more than 45 minutes over the weekend did some regenerative work on the CT. The rest began the activity with a warm-up commanded by physical preparation in Field 3 and, later, Sylvinho held a collective training session with the group.

Right-back Fagner, who was substituted in the first half of the game against Athletico after feeling a twinge in his right calf, underwent a treatment with the physiotherapy team inside the training center.

The activity also had the presence of seven players from Timão’s youth category. Defender Gabriel Araújo, right-back Higor Lapa, left-back Léo Santos, defensive midfielder Emerson, midfielder Matheus Araújo and forwards Gabriel Fernandes and Hugo Borges were complementary.

Coach Sylvinho’s squad returns to training on Tuesday morning. The team will still have preparatory activities on Wednesday morning and then in the afternoon on Thursday and Friday.

