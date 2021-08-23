Corinthians thrashes Ava Kindermann at home and confirms a spot in the Women’s Brazilian Championship semifinal

Corinthians confirmed its place in the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship in style. This Sunday afternoon, the team thrashed Avaí Kindermann at Fazendinha by 6 to 0, for the return match on Wednesdays. In the first leg, Timão had already won the victory by 4-1. In the aggregate, the score ended 10-1.

Now, the team from Alvinegro awaits the result of the confrontation between Ferroviaria and Santos, who face each other on Monday. In the first duel, the team from Araraquara won 3-2. The dates for the semis matches will still be confirmed by the CBF.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field next Thursday. Away from home, the team faces São José, at 15h, for the third round of the São Paulo Championship.

lineup

Arthur Elias sent Corinthians to the field for the decision with: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Erika, Giovanna Campiolo and Yasmim; Ingryd, Gabi Zanotti, Anddressinha and Tamires; Adriana and Victoria Albuquerque.

My Timon

The game

First time

Avaí Kindermann needed to chase the result and tried to launch themselves on the attack in the first minutes, but without success, and ended up with a player expelled after 14 minutes of the first half. Timão arrived playing Victoria Albuquerque in the goal. Simeia, the opposing forward, intercepted the kick with his arm and the referee interpreted it as a penalty, punishing the athlete with a red card. Victoria herself charged and converted, opening the score. The bid generated a lot of complaints on the side of Avaí.

At 20 minutes, another move of Corinthians danger. Tamires crossed from the left and Vic headed the crossbar. At 22, Adriana made a good speeding move down the right, found Tamires in the area, who dominated and hit the corner, but the goalkeeper clapped.

At 23, Adriana herself took a chance on the outside and had the archer’s failure to score Timon’s second. With ease in reaching the attack, the team quickly made the third with Yasmin, who received the ball raised by Vic in the area on 28 minutes and only put it in the corner.

With one more on the field and a comfortable advantage, Corinthians managed the pace of the match in the rest of the first stage, always with possession of the ball. Avaí tried to escape through the wings, but did not threaten Kemelli’s goal. At 46, Adriana almost scored the fourth of the team, finishing at close range on top of the goalkeeper.

Second time

On the way back from the break, Avaí had the chance to drop after 30 seconds. Barbara Melo received a cross to the goal, with Kemelli already displaced, but sent it out. And who doesn’t, take it. In the next move, Jhennifer, who left the bench, made hers, completing the ball raised in the area. 4 to 0 in the Farm.

At 24, it was Tamires’s turn to keep hers. The captain caught a rebound from the defense and added a cross kick to the angle, marking Timon’s fifth.

At 39, Adriana played on the left and crossed to Miriã, who had just entered. The striker was goalless and facing the goal, but headed out. Katiuscia, at 40, made up for the loss of her partner and scored the sixth for Corinthians, hitting a cross ball thrown in the area and closing the account.

Technical sheet of Corinthians 6 x 0 Kindermann

Competition: Brazilian Women’s Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: August 22, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 5:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Thiago Loureno de Mattos

Goals: Katiuscia, Yasmim, Tamires, Adriana, Victria Albuquerque, Jheniffer (Corinthians)

Red card: Simeia (Kindermann)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Erika (Tarciane), Giovanna Campiolo and Yasmim; Ingryd (Diany) (Grazi), Gabi Zanotti (Miri), Anddressinha and Tamires; Adriana and Victria Albuquerque (Jheniffer).

Technician: Arthur Elias

KINDERMAN: Letcia; Tuani, Zio, Laryh (Patricia Derrico) and Gaby (Carla); Caty (Kah) (Geovana Silva), Barbara Melo, Camila and Carol; Simeia and Lel.

Technician: Rodolfo Segundo

See more at: Corinthians Women and Campeonato Brasileiro.