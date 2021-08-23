Corinthians wins Athletico Paranaense at the Arena da Baixada and sees the Brasileirão G-4 up close

Corinthians took the elevator and went up for good in the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday (23), the team from São Paulo won the Athletic-PR by 1-0, at Arena da Baixada, with a goal scored by Roni, with a header, at 10 minutes of the second half.

More physically whole, the Corinthians team dominated much of the first half, but without creating great chances for a goal. The move that most scared goalkeeper Santos was a wrong cross by Adson, who took the direction of the goal and exploded on the crossbar.

Athletico managed to balance the match, but neither team was very creative and incisive in attack. In the second half, the best chance came with Hurricane when he hit a headbutt on the crossbar. But then, after building with patience on the left, Fabio Santos put it on Roni’s head, who opened the scoring.

The home team then went all the way forward with entries from Cittadini, Jáderson and Renato Kayzer. On the other hand, Corinthians responded with Renato Augusto and Vital, who went into the field.

Corinthians retracted once in defense and called the Hurricane. Athletico Paranaense also created a chance of danger with Zé Ivaldo, but stopped in Cássio after a header.

In stoppage time, with the help of the VAR, Wilton Pereira Sampaio showed a direct red card to Thiago Heleno after a very strong entry by the defender in Adson.

Championship situation

Corinthians goes to 24 points and rises to 6th place. Athletico Paranaense accumulates another defeat in Brasileirão and drops to 9th position, with 23 points.

It went well: Roni

Acting as the second wheel, Roni showed his usual disposition. With willpower to attack and defend, he composed the line well and even appeared as a surprise element to score Corinthians’s goal in the Arena da Baixada.

It was bad: Carlos Eduardo

Belonging to Palmeiras, forward Carlos Eduardo hit practically nothing he tried to create during the period he was on the field. The striker was ruled out by Fagner and, later, by Du Queiroz, who was replaced by Corinthians’ idol.

In the second half, the striker bet on individual moves, but he missed his decision and did little to threaten Cássio’s goal.

upcoming games

Athletico-PR’s next appointment will be against Palmeiras, next Saturday (28), at Allianz Parque, at 9 pm. Corinthians visits Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, on the same day and time.

Datasheet

Athletico-PR: Santos; Khellven, Pedro Henrique (Zé Ivaldo), Thiago Heleno, Abner, Christian (Léo Cittadini), Erick, Nikão, Terans (Jader), Carlos Eduardo (Jáderson); Bissoli (Renato Kayser). Technician: António Oliveira

Corinthians: Walter; Fágner (Du Queiroz), João Victor, Gil, Fabio Santos; Gabriel, Roni (Renato Augusto), Giuliano (Xavier), Adson, Mosquito; Jo (Luan). Technician: Sylvinho