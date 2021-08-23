Covid-19: Plastic Barriers May Increase Indoor Contamination | Coronavirus

reproduction Restaurant employee in Queens next to an anti-covid plastic barrier

In an attempt to protect themselves from Covid-19, it became common to see plastic barriers separating salespeople from customers, students from their classmates. Intuition tells us that a plastic shield would be protective against germs. But scientists who study aerosols, airflow, and ventilation say that most of the time, barriers don’t help and likely give people a false sense of security. And sometimes barriers can make things worse.

Research suggests that, in some cases, a barrier protecting a clerk behind a cashier can redirect germs to another employee or customer. Rows of clear plastic shields can also impede normal airflow and ventilation.

Under normal conditions in stores, classrooms and offices, the exhaled air particles disperse, carried by the air currents and, depending on the ventilation system, are replaced by fresh air approximately every 15-30 minutes. But erecting plastic barriers can alter the airflow in a room, disrupt normal ventilation and create “dead zones” where viral aerosol particles can accumulate and become highly concentrated.

“If you have a forest of barriers in a classroom, it’s going to interfere with its proper ventilation,” said Linsey Marr, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and one of the world’s leading experts on viral transmission. “Everyone’s aerosols will get trapped and build up, and they’ll end up spreading beyond your own desk.”

There are some situations where transparent shields can be protective, but that depends on a number of variables. Barriers can prevent large drops ejected during coughing and sneezing from reaching other people, which is why buffets are often equipped with clear sneeze protectors above the food.

But Covid-19 spreads widely through invisible aerosol particles. While there is not much real-world research on the impact of transparent barriers and the risk of disease, scientists in the United States and Britain have begun to study the issue, and the findings are not reassuring.

A study published in June and led by researchers at Johns Hopkins, for example, showed that barriers at desks in classrooms were associated with an increased risk of coronavirus infection. In a Massachusetts school district, researchers found that acrylic partitions with sidewalls in the main office were impeding airflow. A study looking at schools in Georgia found that tabletop barriers had little impact on the spread of coronavirus compared to improvements in ventilation and masking.

Before the pandemic, a study published in 2014 found that office cubicle dividers were among the factors that may have contributed to TB transmission during an outbreak of the disease in Australia.

British researchers carried out modeling studies simulating what happens when a person on one side of a barrier – such as a shopper in a store – exhales particles while talking or coughs under various ventilation conditions. The screen is most effective when the person coughs, as the larger particles have greater momentum and hit the barrier. But when a person speaks, the screen doesn’t trap the exhaled particles — they just float around it. Although the clerk can avoid an immediate and direct impact, the particles are still in the room, posing a risk to the clerk and others who might inhale the contaminated air.

“We showed this effect of blocking larger particles, but also that smaller aerosols travel across the screen and mix with the room air in about five minutes,” said Catherine Noakes, professor of environmental engineering for buildings at the University of Leeds in England. “This means that if people are interacting for more than a few minutes, they will likely be exposed to the virus regardless of the screen.”

Noakes said erecting barriers might seem like a good idea, but it could have unintended consequences. She conducted a study published in 2013 that looked at the impact of bed partitions in hospitals. The study showed that while some people were protected from germs, the partitions channeled the room’s air to other people.

So while a staff member behind a clear barrier may be spared some of the patient’s germs, a staff member nearby or patients in line may still be exposed. Noakes said that most of the screens she’s seen are “poorly positioned and probably don’t provide much benefit.”

“I think this might be a specific problem in places like classrooms, where people are present for long periods of time,” Noakes said. “A large number of individual barriers impede airflow and create higher and lower risk pockets that are difficult to identify.”

To understand why screens often have little impact on protecting people from aerosol particles, it’s helpful to think of exhaled air as a cloud of cigarette smoke, Marr said.

“One way of thinking about plastic barriers is that they’re good for blocking things like spitting, but ineffective for things like cigarette smoke. The smoke just floats, so it gives the person on the other side a little more time before it’s gone. exposed to smoke. In the meantime, people on the same side as the smoker will be exposed to more smoke, as the barriers trap him on that side until he has a chance to blend into the entire space.”

Most researchers say that screens are likely to help in very specific situations. A bus driver, for example, separated from the public by a floor-to-ceiling barrier, is likely protected from inhaling much of what passengers are exhaling. A bank teller behind a glass wall or an employee checking patients in at a doctor’s office may be at least partially protected by a barrier.

A study by researchers at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in Cincinnati tested transparent barriers of different sizes in an isolation room using a cough simulator. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that, under the right conditions, higher shields above “cough height” prevented about 70% of the particles from reaching the particle counter on the other side, where the worker from the hall would be sitting or standing.

But the study authors noted the limitations of the research, particularly that the experiment was conducted under highly controlled conditions. The study took place in an isolated room with consistent ventilation rates that did not “accurately reflect all real-world situations,” the report said.

The survey did not consider that workers and customers move around, that other people might be in the room breathing in the redirected particles, and that many stores and classrooms have multiple stations with acrylic barriers, not just one, that impede normal air flow.

Although more research is needed to determine the impact of adding clear shields around school or office desks, all aerosol experts interviewed agreed that shields would likely not help and would interfere with normal room ventilation. Depending on conditions, plastic shields can cause viral particles to accumulate in the room.

“If there are aerosol particles in the classroom air, the shields around students won’t protect them,” said Richard Corsi, new dean of engineering at the University of California, Davis. “Depending on the airflow conditions in the room, you can get a downdraft into the small spaces you’re confined to and get the particles to concentrate in your space.”

Scientists say schools and workplaces should focus on encouraging workers and students to get vaccinated (if they are of age), improving ventilation, adding air filtration machines when needed, and enforcing mask requirements — proven ways to reduce HIV transmission. virus.

The problem, experts say, is that most people in charge of erecting barriers in offices, restaurants and schools don’t do it with the help of engineering experts who can assess the airflow and ventilation of each room.

People shouldn’t panic when they see the transparent barriers, but they shouldn’t consider them totally protective either. Workers and students who have transparent shields around them should continue to wear masks to reduce the risk, Corsi said.