The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday (23) that the booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19 should be postponed, as priority should be given to increasing the number of vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been immunized.

If vaccination rates are not increased globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second dose, he said during a visit to Budapest.

“Furthermore, there is a debate about the effectiveness or not of the extra dose of the vaccine,” added Ghebreyesus at a press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

For the director general of WHO, those who have a compromised immune system should take a booster dose, but they represent only a small percentage of the population.

The WHO said last week that currently available data does not indicate that an extra dose of any of the Covid-19 vaccines is needed, and that most vulnerable people around the world should be fully vaccinated before action of gender is taken over by rich countries.

The United States announced last week that it plans to make booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines available starting Sept. 20, based on the increase in Delta variant cases in the country.