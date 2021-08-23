Cowboy Bebop: live-action has images and release date revealed

3, 2, 1… Let’s jam! THE Netflix released a bunch of footage from its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

In the images, we can see Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), as well as some iconic scenes from the anime, such as the nave and the church.

Check it out in the gallery below:



See previous image



See next image

Other confirmed names on the cast include Elena Satine and Alex Hassell.

The live-action series has had ten episodes ordered and is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2021.