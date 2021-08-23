Cowboy Bebop | Netflix reveals first live-action footage and data

THE Netflix today released the first official images of its live-action from cowboy bebop – check them all below. The release date was also revealed in the platform’s post: November 19th.

In the plot, in 2071, a group of bounty hunters wander aimlessly through outer space looking for work. Cowboy Bebop is relatively popular in the US since it became the first anime to be rebroadcast in the country by adult swim.

The live-action cast includes John Cho (Star Trek), Alex Hassell (the boys), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World 2), Elena Satine (The Gifted) and Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage).

Alex Garcia Lopez (demolisher) will direct the first two episodes of the new Cowboy Bebop. In all, there will be 10 chapters in the first season.