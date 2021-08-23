Cruise have a straight away from home against the G4 teams from the B Series

Cruzeiro lost to CRB in the second round (4 to 3) and drew with Gois in the third (1 to 1) (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)

With three wins and two draws under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro chased away the ghost of Serie C relegation. In the 14th position, with 24 points, the team opened five ahead of the 17th, Vila Nova-GO, and has only 11 .8% probability of falling to the third division, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

In a good phase with Luxembourg in Serie B, Raposa will face two teams that are in the G4 – the vice-leader CRB (36), at 16:00 on Sunday, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL; and the third Gois (35), at 7 pm on Saturday, September 4, at the Hail Pinheiro stadium, in Goinia-GO. If they win the duels, the celestial club will reach 30 points in 22 rounds (45.4%).

Cruzeiro’s performance as a visitor at the Brazilian Nationals is 40% – three wins, three draws and four defeats. Since the arrival of Vanderlei, the team beat Brusque, by 2-1, and Nutico, by 1-0. The next challenge will impose the CRB’s first defeat at home. So far, the club from Alagoas has recorded five wins and four draws in nine matches.

In addition, Galo da Pajuara has a general sequence of nine unbeaten matches, going from 9th place, in the 11th round (17), to 2nd, in the 20th (36). The team faced Vila Nova-GO (2 to 1), Coritiba (1 to 1), Sampaio Corra (3 to 2), Ponte Preta (1 to 1), Londrina (2 to 0), Brusque (3 to 0), Victory (1 to 1), Operator (0 to 0) and Rowing (2 to 1).

Gois is the second best host in Series B, with 70% success rate – six wins, three draws and one defeat. The only setback at the Hail Pinheiro stadium, known as Serrinha, went to Nutico: 1-0, for the 10th round. Among the favorable scores, the highlight was the 3-0 over Ava, on June 22, for the sixth round.

To measure strengths with CRB and Gois, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo could possibly move on the right side, as Norberto felt a twinge in his thigh in Friday’s game against Confiana (win 1-0, in Mineiro) and didn’t have the situation updated clinic. If he is embezzled, Rmulo will return to play in the role. The cast from Cruzeiro will perform again this Monday afternoon, at 3:30 pm, at Toca II.