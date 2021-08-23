Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG question the veto of fans in the games. Rooster can duel with Palmeiras in Brasília

After the Municipality of Belo Horizonte vetoed the presence of the public in the stadiums from the city due to the misconceptions and bad behavior of the fans in the games of Galo against River Plate, in Libertadores, and of Cruzeiro in Serie B, in front of Confiança, the two clubs made an official statement.

Atlético-MG said it could take its game against Palmeiras, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinals to Brasília, at Mané Garrincha Stadium, on September 28th.

Alvinegro did not agree with the measure taken by PBH and argued that it complied with all the protocols defined by PBH in partnership with Minas Arena, manager of Mineirão. Galo also said that the agglomerations took place around the Mineirão.

The board of Galo wants to face Palmeiras with the support of the fans and obtain revenues, which reached more than R$ 2 million gross in the confrontation against the Argentines with the presence of just over 17 thousand present.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, followed a similar thought to that of its arch-rivals, as it believes in complying with the protocols created by the health authorities, said the Fox in a statement. check it out below.

Cruzeiro informs that it received, with respect, the information that the city of Belo Horizonte revoked on Sunday the decree that allowed games in the city with the presence of the public in the stadiums.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Club has always positioned itself emphatically and totally in favor of the decisions of Organs specialized bodies, always treating the health and safety of its fans and the population in general as priorities.

However, even understanding and respecting the concern of local authorities at this time, Cruzeiro reinforces its belief in the safety of the protocols adopted and to be followed in this gradual return of fans to the stadiums and will reserve the right to study the feasibility of holding the next games in other squares, where the presence of the public is free.