Cruzeiro is considering sending a game away from Belo Horizonte to receive fans in Serie B

Cruzeiro fans focused on the yellow sector of Mineiro (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)

Cruzeiro’s intention is to change the stage of the confrontation with Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Serie B. Until then, the appointment is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, at 4 pm, in Mineiro. Before, Raposa will have two commitments away from home: CRB, at 4pm next Sunday (8/29), at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL; and Gois, at 7 pm on Saturday (4/9), at the Hail Pinheiro stadium, in Goinia-GO.

Last Friday, Cruzeiro had the support of its fans in the 1-0 victory against Confiana, in Mineiro. The result made the team move away from Z4 of Serie B – 14th, with 24 points – and renew the hopes of access to the first division.

Cruzeiro x Confiana: photos of the fans’ return to Mineiro (20/8/2021)

Read the full note of the Cruise

Cruzeiro reports that it has received, with respect, the information that the city of Belo Horizonte revoked this Sunday the decree that allowed games in the city with the presence of the public in the stadiums.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Club has always positioned itself in an emphatic and totally favorable manner to the decisions of the specialized bodies, always treating the health and safety of its fans and the population in general as priorities.

However, even understanding and respecting the concern of local authorities at this time, Cruzeiro reinforces its belief in the safety of the protocols adopted and to be followed in this gradual return of fans to the stadiums and reserves the right to study the feasibility of holding the next games in other squares, where the presence of the public is allowed.

The Club does not measure efforts so that the protocols are applied, offering security and well-being to its fans in accessing the games, and informs that new locations are already being evaluated so that the match in front of Ponte Preta, on September 7th, is held with the presence of the Cruzeiro supporter.