Cruzeiro is considering sending a game away from Belo Horizonte to receive fans in Serie B

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

(Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)
Cruzeiro fans focused on the yellow sector of Mineiro (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)
Cruzeiro’s intention is to change the stage of the confrontation with Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Serie B. Until then, the appointment is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, at 4 pm, in Mineiro.

Before, Raposa will have two commitments away from home: CRB, at 4pm next Sunday (8/29), at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL; and Gois, at 7 pm on Saturday (4/9), at the Hail Pinheiro stadium, in Goinia-GO.

Last Friday, Cruzeiro had the support of its fans in the 1-0 victory against Confiana, in Mineiro. The result made the team move away from Z4 of Serie B – 14th, with 24 points – and renew the hopes of access to the first division.

Cruzeiro x Confiana: photos of the fans’ return to Mineiro (20/8/2021)