Dafiti opens job openings for various positions; know more

The Dafiti company opens job openings for various positions in the technology area. Check out the opportunities and find out how to apply for one of these vacancies.

The fashion industry company Dafiti opens job vacancies in the technology area this week. Founded in 2011, Dafiti Group controls two other brands, which are Kanui and Tricae.

The company currently sells “more than 6,000 brands and 400,000 products” in its sales portfolio.

in addition to the fixed monthly salary, contractors will have access to:

Meal vouchers and/or food vouchers;

Medical and odontologic assistence;

Subsistence allowance;

Mobility assistance;

“Anniversary Day Off” (an expression that means, in good Portuguese, birthday off);

Gympass (corporate physical activity platform);

30% off all products through company apps; and

PPR (participation by results).

Dafiti opens job vacancies: check out the opportunities

On the Dafiti Group’s list of opportunities, there are chances for both broad competition and people with disabilities. Check out the vacancies:

(a) MOBILE Software Engineer;

(a) FRONT Software Engineer;

Senior Channel Analyst;

Data Analyst;

Data Scientist;

Full Information Security Analyst;

Performance Marketing Coordinator;

Business Intelligence Analyst Jr;

People Analytics Analyst I.

How to apply for Dafiti Group vacancies

To compete for Dafiti Group vacancies, it is necessary to perform a previous registration through the company’s career website.