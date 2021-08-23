Delta variant is confirmed in Ribeirão; HC calls press conference

Photo: Michal Jarmoluk / Pixabay

The presence of the delta variant of the new coronavirus was confirmed in Ribeirão Preto in a genetic sequencing analysis carried out by the Blood Center.

The Hospital das Clínicas de Ribeirão Preto called a press conference at 2:30 pm this Monday, August 23, to go over all the details of the situation. ACidade ON accompanies the press conference and provides more information throughout the afternoon.

The delta variant was first identified in India, but has now spread to all continents, being the dominant version of the new coronavirus at the time. The states of Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina have already confirmed community transmission of the variant.

The presence of delta is linked to the increase in cases and hospitalizations in several countries, even affecting places with very advanced vaccination. Studies now seek to understand the effects of immunizers in preventing covid-19 caused by delta.

In Ribeirão and region

Last Friday, August 20, the Municipal Health Department of Ribeirão Preto announced that it was awaiting the results of the retest of tests to detect eight cases of covid-19 caused by the delta variant.

The cases were initially found by the Supera Parque laboratory, responsible for the covid-19 tests in the public health network in Ribeirão Preto. However, to obtain precise information, the samples were sent to the Blood Center for analysis of genetic sequencing.

In a note, released last Friday, August 20, the Municipal Health Department did not provide details about the suspected cases and whether the transmission would already be taking place in a community.

Last week, the Municipal Health Department of Serrana confirmed the first case of delta in the region. This is a woman who works in the health area. She lives in Serrana, but works in Ribeirão Preto.